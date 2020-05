Dover Air Force Base To Conduct Flyover To Salute State First Responders Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:42s - Published 38 minutes ago People are encouraged to step outside to see the event, while social distancing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dover Air Force Base To Conduct Flyover To Salute State First Responders OPERATIONS WITH THE U.S.SOUTHERN COMMAND WHICH IS BASEDIN FLORIDA.IF YOU LIVE IN DELAWARE,KEEP AN EYE ON THE SKY TODAY.THE DOVER AIR FORCE BASE WILLCONDUCT A FLYOVER TO SUBSTITUTETHE STATE'S FIR RESPONDERS.IT WILL INVOLVE AN ENORMOUS C17TRANSPORT PLAIN AND HERE IS AMAP OF THE FLIGHT PATH AND THETIMES FOR THIS AFTERNOON.THERE IT IS.THEY'RE ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TOSTEN OUTSIDE TO SEE THE EVENTBUT ALSO REMINDING EVERYBODY TOMAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES.TODAY'S PLANNED SHOW OFSUPPORT IS ONE OF MANY HAPPENINGALL ROUND THE COUNTRY.LAST WEEK THE BLUE ANGELS ANDTHE AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDSTEAMED UP FOR OPERATION AMERICASTRONG.THE FORCES FLEW IN TANDEM OVER



