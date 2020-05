The Reasons Why Interviews from Obama Daughters Malia and Sasha Are So Rare Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:47s - Published 11 hours ago The Reasons Why Interviews from Obama Daughters Malia and Sasha Are So Rare If you’re wondering why the Obama children haven’t appeared for interviews before, former First Lady Michelle Obama says she has her reasons. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this