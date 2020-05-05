Proud 2 Serve: May 5, 2020

Our first one was sent in to salute brad and penny phillips brad and penny are a husband and wife who work in the i-c- u at mohawk valley health system.

They worked in healthcare for over 25 years.

This person says they are the most kind and caring people who would do anything for their patients, coworkers, and family.

They give 110- percent every day and then some.

Penny is a charge nurse in the i-c-u and brad is a staff nurse and relief charge.

Our next one was sent in to salute megan.

She is pictured as the fourth one in from the left there... megan is with her icu co-workers at rome memorial hospital megan has been working tirelessly while caring, and giving for others.

This person says she is one of the best nurses in our area.... adding that any patient would be extremely lucky to have her as their nurse.

Tell us a brief description about how they may have helped you.

