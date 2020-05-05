Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Proud 2 Serve: May 5, 2020

Proud 2 Serve: May 5, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Proud 2 Serve: May 5, 2020
Honoring nurses, health care and other front line workers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Proud 2 Serve: May 5, 2020

Our first one was sent in to salute brad and penny phillips brad and penny are a husband and wife who work in the i-c- u at mohawk valley health system.

They worked in healthcare for over 25 years.

This person says they are the most kind and caring people who would do anything for their patients, coworkers, and family.

They give 110- percent every day and then some.

Penny is a charge nurse in the i-c-u and brad is a staff nurse and relief charge.

Our next one was sent in to salute megan.

She is pictured as the fourth one in from the left there... megan is with her icu co-workers at rome memorial hospital megan has been working tirelessly while caring, and giving for others.

This person says she is one of the best nurses in our area.... adding that any patient would be extremely lucky to have her as their nurse.

((take fullscreen)) we're looking to spotlight your local heroes... send us in your stories of doctors, nurses, emergency responders, grief counselors.... making a change.

Tell us a brief description about how they may have helped you.

Just call or email us with that information listed right there on your screen.... you can find these pictures, and others in our "features" tab at wktv.com.

This is all brought to you by holland farms bakery &amp; deli.

While communities are showing appreciation for health care workers across the region... assemblywoman marianne



Recent related news from verified sources

Pedro Neto 'proud'

Wolves' Pedro Neto is 'proud' to be at Wolves as he's living his dream of playing in the Premier...
Express and Star - Published

Iggy Azalea + Playboi Carti Now Proud Parents To Baby Boy

Iggy Azalea + Playboi Carti Now Proud Parents To Baby BoyAustralian rapper Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti are low-key new parents. Reports are spreading across...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klubuchar Stand By Biden [Video]

Klubuchar Stand By Biden

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden amid his sexual assault allegations. On Tuesday, Klobuchar released a prepared statement saying Biden answered..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Jennifer Lopez doesn't age, and her scorching hot bikini shots prove it [Video]

Jennifer Lopez doesn't age, and her scorching hot bikini shots prove it

She may sing "If You Had My Love," but on Instagram, it's more like "If You Had My Body." Jennifer Lopez leaves just about anyone who follows her on social media envious of her perfect curves.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:54Published