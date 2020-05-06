Mom receives failing grade after holding daughter during online class Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:27s - Published 11 minutes ago Mom receives failing grade after holding daughter during online class The mother of a newborn baby is sparking intense reactions online.after sharing the reason she received a zero on her online college assignment.The woman, posting on Redddit under the username u/branj33 shared her dilemma on the site’s AITA (Am I The A******) forum.“I had to record a speech for an online course, and my newborn would not stop crying the entire time I tried filming the speech,”.the Redditor explained.The woman went on the explain that her significant other was at work.So, she came up with a simple solution: Hold the crying child while recording the 10-minute speech.But that decision ultimately earned the mom a zero on the assignment, and caused a wave of backlash among Reddit users.The mom later shared an update in her post, noting that she reached out to her university and complained.After that, her professor decided to let her redo the assignment .Even with that update, Reddit users shared overwhelming outrage in support of the mom.Many said she never should have been disadvantaged just for having a child 0

