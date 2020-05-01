Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Smith and ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast Virtually Reunite

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Will Smith and ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast Virtually Reunite

Will Smith and ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast Virtually Reunite

Will Smith and ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast Virtually Reunite The former castmates had a virtual reunion in honor of the upcoming 30-year anniversary of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

The group reunited via Zoom for the 12th episode of Smith’s Snapchat show, ‘Will From Home.’ Will Smith, via Instagram Those in attendance included Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribiero, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

During the reunion, Smith showed clips featuring each cast member and reminisced about the time they spent on set together.

The cast also addressed DJ Jazzy Jeff’s recent COVID-19 battle, something Ribiero said had them “all scared.” DJ Jazzy Jeff, via ‘Vibe’

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karenfleming_

𝙆𝙖𝙧𝙚🧸 RT @djofresh: I’m not gonna lie, this Will Smith verse has to be one of my favorite verses of 2020. I’m crying rn 😭😭😭FRESH PRINCE! @Joyne… 7 seconds ago

myAirJordans_

🧢 V. Breezy 👟 Mannn Will Smith MURDERED that “Will” remix with Joyner... Fresh Prince fr‼️ 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell!

Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Elaine Campbell was born on May 22, 1970, and turns 50. She was born in Streatham, South London. The model was featured in music videos like Bob..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Will Smith pays tribute to late co-star James Avery [Video]

Will Smith pays tribute to late co-star James Avery

Hollywood actor Will Smith has paid an emotional tribute to his former 'Fresh Prince' co-star James Avery.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published