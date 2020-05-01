Will Smith and ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast Virtually Reunite The former castmates had a virtual reunion in honor of the upcoming 30-year anniversary of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

The group reunited via Zoom for the 12th episode of Smith’s Snapchat show, ‘Will From Home.’ Will Smith, via Instagram Those in attendance included Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribiero, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

During the reunion, Smith showed clips featuring each cast member and reminisced about the time they spent on set together.

The cast also addressed DJ Jazzy Jeff’s recent COVID-19 battle, something Ribiero said had them “all scared.” DJ Jazzy Jeff, via ‘Vibe’