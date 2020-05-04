McDonald's Frontline Worker 'Thank You Meals' Extend Into National Nurses Day
Fast-food giant McDonald's has been doing its part to support healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free meals, but the promotion was slated to come to an end on Tuesday.
Thanks to the timing of National Nurses' Day today, the Golden Arches decided to continue its promotion for at least one more day.