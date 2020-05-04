McDonald's Frontline Worker 'Thank You Meals' Extend Into National Nurses Day Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:05s - Published now McDonald's Frontline Worker 'Thank You Meals' Extend Into National Nurses Day Fast-food giant McDonald's has been doing its part to support healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free meals, but the promotion was slated to come to an end on Tuesday. Thanks to the timing of National Nurses' Day today, the Golden Arches decided to continue its promotion for at least one more day. 0

Recent related videos from verified sources Today is national nurses day



Today is national nurses day, so take some time to recognize their life-saving dedication. The pandemic is shining a spotlight on how nurses put their lives on the line for others every day. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 3 hours ago Valley recieves 300 'thank you' McDonald's meal



The force was strong at Las Vegas Metro Police Headquarters today. McDonalds delivered 300 'Thank you' meals to local law enforcement. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16 Published 2 days ago