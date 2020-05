Chloe The Magnificent RT @KerrPuter: @HarveyStaub1 @terri_lamke Correct, respiratory droplets travel 2-8 meters. Know what 6’ is good for? RFID scanning from sat… 11 seconds ago

Sunset, adult miqo'te female🏳️‍⚧️✡️🌐🍩🥀 RT @CandiceAiston: I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but if you think about***when you see a man kiss his granddaughter, you… 12 seconds ago

Emma ◟̽◞̽ 💖"You are the sun and the light, you are the freedom I fight God will do nothing to stop it"💖 "From the air I breat… https://t.co/BYsNgsEQdg 18 seconds ago

Anthoney Obasi RT @briebriejoy: I hate to break it to you, but ethical people don’t need talking points to evaluate a claim with more corroborating witnes… 21 seconds ago

Teacher Ali RT @WIREDScience: From how to kill Covid-19 to how to understand it, we're covering what you need to know in the age of coronavirus. Subscr… 23 seconds ago

Steve RT:(@NHC_Atlantic)Today's #Hurricane Preparedness Week topic is on making sure your insurance is updated for your n… https://t.co/XswkcS0u0V 30 seconds ago

M. Cabrera RT @SteveBluhm: @CBS11Andrea Judge Eric Moye is a graduate of Harvard Law School, you think he would know the Constitution. Instead he dem… 33 seconds ago