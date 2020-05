Takeout Tuesday: Rustic Table Kitchen+Bar

WE'RE DOING OURPART TO ENCOURAGETHE COMMUNITY TOSUPPORT LOCALLYOWNED EATERIES.IN TODAY'S TAKEOUTTUESDAY WE LOOK ATONE LOCALRESTAURANT THAT'SEXPANDED THEIRMENU AND STAFFDURING THEPANDEMIC.RUSTIC TABLEKITCHEN AND BAROPENED IT'S DOORSON MARCH 9TH.THEN BECAUSE OFCOVID-19, ON MARCH27TH THEY HAD TOCLOSE THEIR INHOUSE DINING.THE STAR BASEDRESTAURANT, LIKEMANY RESTAURANTSIN THE AREA,IMMEDIATELY TURNEDTO DELIVERY ANDTAKEOUT OPTIONS TOSTAY AFLOALITTLE DID THEYKNOW HOW MUCHSUPPORT THEY'DRECEIVE FROM THECOMMUNITY.WITHIN THEIR FIRSTMONTH IN BUSINESS,RUSTIC TABLEEXPANDED THEIRMENU, AND WE'REABLE TO HIREADDITIONAL HELPAFTER INITIALLYCUTTING STAFF.BUT EVEN IN THEMIDDLE OF ALL THEMADNESS, CAROLCHURCH, A VETERANIN THE FOODINDUSTRY ISLEARNING.TO KIND OF GO WITHTHE FLOW AND RIDETHE WAVE AND TRYTO COME UP WITHNEW THINGS TO TRYAND GENERATEBUSINESS FORMYSELF AND FOR MYEMPLOYEESFOR A LOOK AT THEIRMENU AND HOURS OFOPERATIONS HEADTO OUR WEBSITEIDAHO NEWS 6..

