WeWork's Co-Founder Files Lawsuit Against SoftBank Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:15s - Published 14 minutes ago WeWork's Co-Founder Files Lawsuit Against SoftBank WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has filed a lawsuit against SoftBank, accusing the company of breach of contract when it withdrew its offer to bail out the co-working startup. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources WeWork co-founder sues SoftBank over failed deal



WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has accused one-time ally Softbank of abuse of power, filing a lawsuit against the company on Monday for pulling a deal to buy $3 billion of WeWork's shares from.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago