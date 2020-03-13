Baltic states to create 'travel bubble' as pandemic curbs eased

Global  

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia will open their borders to each others’ citizens from May 15, creating a Baltic “travel bubble” within the European Union amid an easing of pandemic restrictions.

Soraya Ali reports.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, are planning to create a so-called Baltic "travel bubble" where they’ll open their borders to each others’ citizens from May 15, amid an easing of pandemic restrictions.

It would mark the first of its kind in the EU, a tiny step toward returning freedom of movement.

Speaking at a news conference, Lithuanian Prime Minister said that citizens of the three countries will be free to travel within the region, but anyone entering from outside will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Most EU countries have restricted entry to non-nationals and imposed quarantine on incoming travelers as the coronavirus spread across the continent.

The European Commission has recommended that internal border controls between all member states should be lifted in a coordinated manner.

Moves to selectively open borders have also emerged elsewhere.

For example, Australia and New Zealand are working towards resuming travel amongst themselves.



