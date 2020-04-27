Does coronavirus affect children differently?

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:23s - Published
Covid-19, the disease caused by the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus appears to have largely spared young children.

Most hospitalisations and deaths are among older adults and those with chronic illnesses, like diabetes, asthma, hypertension etc.

However, clinicians in the US and Europe are investigating the possible link of a deadly inflammatory syndrome with coronavirus disease.

Watch the full video for more.

