Random acts of kindness: Idaho Foodbank pays it forward to Idaho Community Foundation

KINDNESS ISTRENDING... IN BOISE.LAST WEEK, WESHOWED YOU HOWTHE PRESIDENT OFSAINT ALPHONSUSHOSPITAL DELIVEREDBREAKFASTBURRITOS TO SAINTLUKES' WORKERS...INSPIRING THE SAINTLUKE'S PRESIDENTTO DELIVER HEALTHYSNACKS TO THEIDAHO FOODBANK.AND THIS WEEK..

THEC-E-O OF THEFOODBANK PAID ITFORWARD WITH A"RANDOM ACT OFFIESTA"... FOR THEIDAHO COMMUNITYFOUNDATION AS PARTOF CINCO DE MAYO."THE IDAHOCOMMUNITYFOUNDATION DOESSUCH IMPORTANTWORK YEAR ROUND,AND WE SAW DURINGTHESE UNUSUALTIMES THA TTHEYSTEPPED UP ANDPROVIDEDLEADERSHIP TOFORM A COVID-19RESPONSE ANDRECOVERY FUND,WHICH OVER THELAST FOUR YEARSGRANTED OVER AMILLION DOLLARS TONONPROFITSAROUND THE STATE."VAUK CHOSE THEIDAHO COMMUNITYFOUNDATIONBECAUSE OF THEIRTIRELESS EFFORTSSPEARHEADING THECOVID-19 RESPONSEAND RECOV