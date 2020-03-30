Global  

Covid-19 | Indians stranded abroad to pay for return journey, quarantine: Govt

The Union government revealed details of its plan to repatriate Indians stranded abroad amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that those seeking to return would have to pay for the journey.

She said that Navy ships or planes would be deployed to ferry the travellers.

State governments have been asked to prepare for quarantine of the passengers, which would also be provided on a payment basis.

