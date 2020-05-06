Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local COVID-19 numbers in Nevada | May 6

Local COVID-19 numbers in Nevada | May 6

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Local COVID-19 numbers in Nevada | May 6

Local COVID-19 numbers in Nevada | May 6

There are more than 5,500 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada.

Most of the cases and deaths are in Clark County.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local COVID-19 numbers in Nevada | May 6

-55- HUNDRED CASES OF COVID-19-IN NEVADA.ACCORDING TO THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT....276 PEOPLE HAVEDIED FROM CORONAVIRUS INNEVADA..MOST OF THE CASES AND DEATHSARE IN CLARK COUNTY.NEW AT MIDDAY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Noon COVID-19 Updates For May 6, 2020 [Video]

Noon COVID-19 Updates For May 6, 2020

MDH releases new numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. Across the country, coronaries cases continue to increase, most notably in rural areas (00:50). WCCO 4 News At Noon — May 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:50Published
COVID-19 cases in the U.S. | May 6 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. | May 6

The numbers are based from John Hopkins University. More than 71,000 people have died from COVID-19. On the other hand, 189,000 people have recovered.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published