Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s
Facebook's 'More Human' Chatbot Was Created by 1.5B Reddit Posts The social media network has launched a new chatbot program called Blender.

Blender is said to be able to show empathy, personality and knowledge, rivaling Google's Meena platform.

Facebook spokesperson, via statement Although there are some issues with using Reddit to train the artificial intelligence (AI), Facebook says Blender can talk about a wide range of subjects including music, movies and veganism.

The company noted that 67% of people responding to their survey thought the new chatbot sounded more human than Google's software.

