Lady Gaga Reveals New 'Chromatica' Release Date Lady Gaga took to social media to share the details.

Lady Gaga, via Instagram Gaga's sixth LP was previously scheduled for an April 10 release date.

But the singer said it would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga, via statement Gaga has remained busy, organizing the Global Citizen’s 'One World: Together at Home' virtual benefit.

According to 'Rolling Stone,' Blackpink, Ariana Grande and Elton John will be featured on 'Chromatica.'

The album will feature 16 tracks, including "Stupid Love," which Gaga dropped in February.

