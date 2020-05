Supreme Court Once Again To Decide Women's Access To Birth Control Against Religious Freedom MATT PETRILLO IN CENTERCITY TO EXPLAIN, MATT?Reporter: UKEE, GOODAFTERNOON TO YOUMENT AT ISSUEIS THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION,BASICALLY, WANTS TO MAKE ITEASIER FOR PRIVATE EMPLOYEESWITH MORAL OR RELIGIOUS USOBJECTION, NOT ALLOW BIRTHCONTROL TO EMPLOYEES.THEY SAY THAT IT SHOULD NOT BEMANDATED UNDER THE AFFORDABLECARRIAGE, BUT ATTORNEYS FROMNEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIATHEY SAY WAIT A SECOND, THEYARGUE THAT IS ILLEGAL.SO, TODAY THE SUPREME COURTMET OF COURSE NOT IN PERSON,INSTEAD, THEY MET THROUGH ATELLE CONFERENCE IN WASHINGTONDC AND TOGETHER THE KEYSTONEAND GARDEN STATE'S ARGUED THEAFFORDABLE CARE ACT OR OBAMACARE, PASSED KNACK 2010,MANDATES EMPLOYERS PROVIDECOVERAGE FOR A FULL SPECTRUMOF BIRTH CONTROL OPTIONS AT NOCOST TO PATIENTS, IN THEIRINSURANCE PLANS.THE NATIONAL CONSTITUTIONCENTER HELD A DISCUSSION OVERTHE MATTER, THIS AFTERNOON.THIS IS ONE OF THE CRITICALCONTESTS IN OUR CULTURE, ANDIN OUR COURTS RIGHT NOW, WHICHIS HOW TO -- THE CONVERSATIONBETWEEN ADVANCING QUALITYPRINCIPALS AND THE TENSIONTHAT THAT IS CREATING, REAL,INSTITUTION, AS SETTINGRELIGIOUS OBJECTION, CASES AREABOUT INSTITUTION ACTION, NOTABOUT INDIVIDUALS.AND THE S.SUPREME COURT IS EXPECTED TOMAKE A DECISION SOMETIME INTHE SUMMER.