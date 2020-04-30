Bundesliga to restart in second half of May, says Germany's Merkel

SHOWS: BERLIN, GERMANY (MAY 6, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL AND BAVARIAN PREMIER MARKUS SOEDER ARRIVING FOR NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

MERKEL SITTING DOWN AND COMMENTING ON SEATING ARRANGEMENT OF PRESS 4.

MEDIA SITTING IN SPACED OUT ARRANGEMENT 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL, SAYING: "We then talked about many other areas, for one, the subject of shops opening without restrictions but with hygiene rules, hobby sports and the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga that can resume play after the second May half, of course adhering to the agreed upon and tested rules." 6.

MERKEL SPEAKING / PAN TO HANDS 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) JOURNALIST ASKS: "There have apparently been differing opinions between the SPD and CDU state premiers about the start of the Bundesliga?

MERKEL MAKES A FACE (SOUNDBITE) (German) GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL, SAYING: "We have very very good developments regarding the new infection rate figures and these have made it possible to take further steps.

We have to be careful that we don't lose control of the situation and that's why I have a good feeling about this emergency mechanism and haven't just made an announcement about all the things we are re-opening but have made a plan whereby if something happens locally we won't wait for it to spread through the whole country but will take action locally in the name of the whole.

So in the same way that we have asked people to reduce their individual lives to protect other people's lives, we are asking the same of the regions, to help other regions keep things open." 8.

VARIOUS OF SOEDER DURING NEWS CONFERENCE 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAVARIAN PREMIER MARKUS SOEDER, SAYING: "We also reached an agreement on football.

And I think it is a reasonable solution.

We are aware, by the way, that this is very controversial, I stand behind the compromise we have reached.

I do however make one appeal, I know that the relevant people in the Bundesliga clubs will do everything in their power to create a safe situation but players who behave irresponsibly should face consequences, as we saw this week it was a pretty bad own goal from that one Hertha BSC player in terms of all the efforts that people are trying to stick to with the hygiene measures and it isn't just the everyman we expect to stick to the hygiene rules but also those who earn a lot of money and are privileged." 11.

MEDIA SITTING SPACED MUNICH, GERMANY (MAY 6, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 12.

MUNICH FRAUENKIRCHE 13.

MARIENPLATZ 14.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) PASSER-BY, MICHAEL NIRSCHEL, SAYING: "I don't really care either way whether they play or don't play.

If they are playing alone with no spectators they should do what they like." 15.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) PASSER-BY, MX MEIER, SAYING: "I mean, if we get to watch it on TV then I am happy when they play but then they need to start relaxing the other rules for us too and not just for the Bundesliga." 16.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) PASSER-BY, WILHELM BERLACOVIC, SAYING: "I am a bit divided.

One the one hand it is important that the people who work in the clubs or stadiums can go back to work, especially in the smaller clubs but on the other hand the rest of us are having to do reduced working hours in other businesses.

The way they have dealt with it in the last days makes me rather against it." 17.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) PASSER-BY, ANIKA SCHMITT, SAYING: "I didn't think it would happen this quickly.

I have three children and it feels a bit frightening.

But if the statistics say its ok... Life has to start again, and there are a lot of businesses whose livelihoods depend on this.

So I feel 50-50 I guess.

And the Bundesliga?

Oh if you need it, I guess yes, I don't watch soccer." 18.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) PASSER-BY, DHIFI, SAYING: "Oh, it's hard.

But I just have to deal with it, it's better than nothing.

At least we have the Bundesliga.

We'll watch at home until more is possible." 19.

VARIOUS OF TOWERS OF FRAUENKIRCHE STORY: Germany's Bundesliga can restart games from the second half of May following the coronavirus stoppage, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

Merkel's announcement had been widely expected as part of measures to begin easing the country's lockdown aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

Sources told Reuters that the government and federal states had also agreed that the second division, the 2.

Bundesliga, could restart matches.

All matches would have to be played without fans, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters, adding that the German soccer league (DFL) will decide on the exact dates for the resumption of the Bundesliga and the second-tier 2.

Bundesliga.

The league has been on hold since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials from the 16 states held a teleconference with Merkel on Wednesday to discuss easing the country's lockdown measures.

The DFL is due to hold an assembly with its 36 member clubs on Thursday followed by a news conference.

The Bundesliga will be the first of Europe's top five domestic leagues to restart following the outbreak, which has brought football to a standstill around the world.

Its progress is likely to be closely watched by other leagues.

Germany's professional teams have been training since mid-April, divided into small groups and under strict conditions, including extensive testing of all players and coaching staff.

On Monday, the DFL said it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second division clubs.

Germans themselves were divided about the restart of the Bundesilga, Bavaria's Premier Markus Soeder said he supported the decision but called on 'privileged' players to behve responsibly.

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin have suspended forward Salomon Kalou after he posted video on Facebook which showed himself and team mates shaking hands and displaying a casual approach to COVID-19 guidelines.