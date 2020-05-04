Barca and Real Madrid players undergo coronavirus tests

BARCELONA, SPAIN (MAY 6, 2020) (FORTA - NO USE SPAIN) 1.FC BARCELONA FORWARDS LUIS SUAREZ AND LEO MESSI ARRIVING BY CAR TO JOAN GAMPER SPORTS CITY FOR CORONAVIRUS TEST 2.FC BARCELONA COACH QUIQUE SETIEN ARRIVING BY CAR TO SPORTS CITY 3.

MIDFIELDER ARTURO VIDAL ARRIVING BY CAR TO SPORTS CITY 4.

MIDFIELDER FRENKIE DE JONG ARRIVING BY CAR TO SPORTS CITY BARCELONA, SPAIN (MAY 6, 2020)(FC BARCELONA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 5.

MESSI WEARING MASK AND GREETING 6.

SUAREZ WEARING MASK AND GREETING 7.

WORKER MEASURING BODY TEMPERATURE OF MIDFIELDER SERGIO BUSQUETS 8.

BUSQUETS GOING TO TAKE CORONAVIRUS TEST 9.

SETIEN LEAVING CAR 10 .VARIOUS OF DEFENDER SAMUEL UMTITI WEARING MASK UNDERGOING MEDICAL 11.

WORKER WEARING MASK HANDING OUT BAG TO FC BARCELONA PLAYER 12.

FORWARD ANTOINE GRIEZMANN GREETING MADRID, SPAIN (MAY 6, 2020)(REAL MADRID HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 13.

REAL MADRID CAPTAIN SERGIO RAMOS ARRIVING FOR MEDICAL WEARING FACE MASK 14.

FULL BACK MARCELO FOR MEDICAL WEARING FACE MASK 15.

FORWARD KARIM BENZEMA WEARING FACE MASK WALKING TOWARDS CAR 16.

DEFENDER RAPHAEL VARANE ARRIVING FOR MEDICAL WEARING FACE MASK 17.

FORWARD EDEN HAZARD ARRIVING FOR MEDICAL WEARING FACE MASK 18.

RAMOS TALKING WITH REAL MADRID COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE WHO WEARS FACE MASK 19.

VARIOUS OF ZIDANE TALKING WITH HAZARD 20.

ZIDANE WEARING FACE MASK 21.

GOALKEEPER THIBAUT COURTOIS WEARING FACE MASK GREETING 22.

FORWARD GARETH BALE GETTING INTO CAR 23.

MIDFIELDER TONI KROSS WEARING FACE MASK 24.

MIDFIELDER ISCO ALARCON ARRIVING FOR MEDICAL WEARING FACE MASK 25.

MIDFIELDER LUKA MODRIC ARRIVING FOR MEDICAL WEARING FACE MASK 26.

MIDFIELDER JAMES ARRIVING FOR MEDICAL WEARING FACE MASK 27.

DEFENDER DANI CARVAJAL ARRIVING FOR MEDICAL WEARING FACE MASK STORY: La Liga stars returned on Wednesday (May 6) to their training grounds for the first time since early March to undergo testing for the coronavirus.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale were among the Barca and Real Madrid players who attended medicals, the first steps towards resuming individual training.

Barca's last match was a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on March 7, which took them two points clear of Real Madrid with 11 rounds of matches remaining in the league campaign.

La Liga's organizing body announced on Monday (May 4) that all clubs would begin testing their players this week as part of the first phase of a four-step protocol to return to playing matches, without spectators, in June.