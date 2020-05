South Florida businesses hoping to score big on Mother's Day

Local small businesses are hoping to cash in for Mother's Day.

ON.

BUT WITH THE COVID-19PANDEMIC, SMALL BUSINESSES ARETRYING TO FIND WAYS TO KEEPTHEIR COMPANIES GOING.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S TANIAROGERS WITH WHAT THEY'RE DOINGAND WHY IT'S IMPORTANT TO SHOPLOCAL."ISLAND COTTON COMPANY" OPENEDITS DOORS ON MONDAY.... AT 25PERCENT CAPACITY.

JUST IN TIFOR MOTHER'S DAY.

"WE DOREALLY WELL FOR MOTHER'S DAYIT'S ONE OF OUR BIGGEST DAYSOF THE YEAR.

WE ALWAYS DO ASALE.

WHO KNOWS THIS YEAR WITHEVERYTHING THAT IS GOING ON."OWNER MICHELLE DAVIS SAYSSHE'S HAPPY TO SEE HERCUSTOMERS IN PERSON AGAIN.

ANDHOPES SHOPPERS WILL BUY LOCALTO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSESOWNERS BY BUYING MOTHER'S DAYGIFTS.

"WE HAVE BEAUTIFULSCARVES WE HAVE GORGEOUSNECKLACES AND UNIQUE JEWELRY.OUR COTTON UNIQUE MY SISTEDESIGNS THE CLOTHING.""BUSINESSES IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY ARE HOPING PEOPLE ORDERONLINE, HAVE DELIVERY DONE ORHAVE CARRY- OUT FOR MOTHER'SDAY." "FOR MOTHER'S DAY WE AREHOPING WE GET SOME PRE-ORDERSFOR PEOPLE WHO MIGHT WANT ABOX OF PANTRIES OR A CATERINGORDER OF SWEDISH PASTRIES FORTHEIR FAMILY FOR BREAKFAST INBED ON SUNDAY FOR MOM."JOHAN'S JOE SWEDISH COFFEEHOUSE IN WEST PALM BEACH ISHOPING THEY CAN MAKE MOMS FEELSPECIAL FROM A DISTANCE SINCETHEIR DOORS MUST STAY CLOSEDFOR NOW.

"I ALWAYS LOOK FORSOMETHING DECADENT BUT IT'SALSO JUST THAT TIME TO RELAXAND SLOW DOWN AND HAVESOMETHING SWEET.

BUT IT'SREALLY ABOUT WHO GIVES IT TOYOU." REMEMBERING LOCALBUSINESSES FOR MOTHER'S DAY.TANIA ROGERS, WPTV,NEWSCHANNEL FIVE.TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR IN THEEVENING...THEN BECOMING