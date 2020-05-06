Strike team members help provide care, assist staff

HEARING FROM A MEMBER OF ONEMARYLAND'S STRIKE TEAMS. ASWE'VE REPORTED━ THE TEAMSARE MEANT TO HELP NURSINGHOMES AND ADULT CAREFACILITIES OVERBURDENED BYCOVI━19.

WMAR NEWS'S DAVEDETLING REPORTS━ THE NUMBEONE ISSUE IS TESTING.THIS STRIKE TEAM MEMBER WORKSHERE AT JOHNS HOPKINS.

TALKINGTO HER OVER SKYPE SHE GIVES AGLIMPSE OF WHAT THESE TEAMS DOAND HOW THEFLATTEN THE COVI━19 CURVE.1:5━2:05 DR. MORGAN KATZ/MARYLAND STRIKE TEAM MEMBER:Things we really haveidentified across the boardthat nursing homes arestruggling with right nowcontinue to be the testing andthe staffing issues.

DR.MORGAN KATZDISEASE SPECIALIST WITH JOHNSHOPKINS IS TALKING ABOUT THEISSUES NURSING HOMES AND ADULTCARE FACILITIES ARE DEALINGWITH ON A DAILY BASIS AS THECOVI━19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES.SHESTRIKE TEAMBETWEEN PUBLIC AND PRIVATEENTITIES, INCLUDING THENATIONAL GUARD.

ORGANIZED BYTHE GOVERNORTEAMAND PROVIDE CARE.

4:0━4:10((BUTT)) 4:19 DR. MORGAN KATZ/MARYLAND STRIKE TEAM MEMBER:Really the point of this isnot to survey facilities ormake them feel like theydoing something wrong// Reallythe idea is to try and supportthem.

AND THAT MEANS HELPINGTO ADMINISTER TESTS FORCOVI━19.

THIS WEEK THEGOVERNOR MANDATED UNIVERSALTESTING FOR ALL RESIDENTS ANDSTAFF REGARDLESS OF SYMPTOMS.DR. KATZ SAYS WHILE ITSIMPORTANT TO KNOW SOMEONECOVI━STATUSCRIPPLE A FACILITY.

7:5━8:09DR. MORGAN KATZ/ MARYLASTRIKE TEAM MEMBER: ThereCatc━22 here.

So as soon assoon as you test all yourstaff, you have to be preparedto lose half of your staff andin order to keep thesefacilities open they needpeople working there.

I thinkwe just need to be carefulwith that.

DR. KATZ SAYS HERSTIKE TEAM IS PREPARING TVISIT ANOTHER A FACILITYTOMORROW.

SHE SAYS ITTEAMWORK ACROSS THE BOARD THATWILL HELP REDUCE THE SPREAD OFCOVI━19.

10:3━40//BUTT//10:4━10:56 DR. MORGAN KATZ/MARYLAND STRIKE TEAM MEMBER:While itfingers where things wentwrong we all need to step upto help these nursing homes...they are going to be hit thehardest and we need to worktogether to provide them withthe resources to get throughthis.

AND ITS IMPORTANT TONOTE STRIKE TEAMS FROM AREAHOSPITALS ARE ALL VOLUNTARY.THEY WORK THEIR REGULAR JOBSON TOP OF RESPONDING TONURSING HOMES AND ADULT CAREFACILITIES.

IN BALTIMORE CITY,DAVE DETLING, WMAR 2 NEWS.BALTIMORE CITY PUBLIC SC