Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Tom Cruise to Shoot Movie in Space, NASA Confirms On May 5, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed that NASA would be working with Tom Cruise to shoot a film in space.

In his tweet, Bridenstine revealed that the film would be shot aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

He said it would help inspire a “new generation of engineers and scientists.” Jim Bridenstine, via Twitter According to Deadline, Cruises’ future film will be the “first narrative feature film” to be shot in space.

A 2002 documentary narrated by Cruise called 'Space Station 3D’ was previously filmed on the ISS, followed by a 2012 sci-fi film titled ’Apogee of Fear.’ It is not yet clear when or how Cruise will travel to space, as Russia is currently the only country capable of transporting humans to and from the station.

However, Elon Musk’s SpaceX vehicle, Crew Dragon, is set to transport two astronauts to the station later this month in its first crewed mission.

