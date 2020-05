Educators & parents oppose Cuomo's reimagine education plan

FROM OUR HEALTHSYSTEM TOEDUCATION...THEPANDEMIC HASIGNITED BIGCHANGES...NOT ALL OFWHICH ARE WELLRECEIVED..THE GOVERNOR ISLOOKING TO RE-IMAGINE SCHOOLSWITH THE HELP OFTHE GATESFOUNDATION.BUT AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS SENIORREPORTER EILEENBUCKLEY FOUNDOUT... EDUCATORSAND PARENTS FEARTECHNOLOGY COULDTAKE OVERCLASSROOMLEARNING...RACHEL FIXDOMINGUEZ.

"IF WE'REGOING TO REIMAGINEEDUCATION WE - ASPARENTS WANT ASEAT AT THAT TABLE."CITY HONORS SCHOOLPARENT RACHEL FIXDOMINGUEZ IS CO-CHAIR OF THEBUFFALO PARENTTEACHERORGANIZATION.THE ORGANIZATION ISHELPING TOCIRCULATE THISLETTER ISSUED BYTEACHERS ANDPARENTS STATEWIDE.IT SAYS THE GATESFOUNDATION WASPART OF THECONTROVERSIALCOMMON CORESTANDARDS - THATONCE LINKED ATEACHERSEVALUATION TO TESTSCORES.LARRY SCOTT.

"BILLGATES AND HISREFORMS HAVE BEENDISASTROUS AND IT'SBEEN PROVEN OVERAND OVER.HOW MUCHOF A DISASTER THEYHAVE BEEN TO PUBLICEDUCATION."BUFFALO AT LARGESCHOOL BOARDMEMBER LARRYSCOTT SAYS IT ISWRONG FOR THEGOVERNOR TO TURNTO QUOTE AN "ULTRABILLIONAIRE" IN THETIME OF CRISIS...LARRY SCOTT.

"I THINKIT IS HORRIBLYINSULTING - HORRIBLYRECKLESS -IRRESPONSIBLE."BUT ONCE AGAINWEDNESDAY - AT HISDAILY COVID-19BRIEFINGS - THEGOVERNORPROMOTED HISEFFORT...HE SAYS THE CRISISFORCED SCHOOLSINTO REMOTELEARNING...BUT THESYSTEM WASN'TREADY FOR IT...GOV.

CUOMO.

"WEWENT TO REMOTELEARNING OVERNIGHT.THAT'S WHATHAPPENS WHEN YOUCLOSE THE SCHOOLS."CUOMO SAYS ONE OFSEVERALPOSSIBILITIES HEWANTS GATES TOEXAMINE - IS HOW TOUSE TECHNOLOGY TOPROVIDE MOREOPPORTUNITIES FORSTUDENTS - NOMATTER WHERE THEYARE.BUT THAT'S WHATEDUCATORS ANDPARENTS FEAR - APLAN THAT COULDREMOVE STUDENTSAND TEACHERS FROMTHE CLASSROOMS.RACHEL DOMINGUEZ."CHILDREN BENEFITGREATLY FROM THESOCIAL ASPECTS OFBEING IN SCHOOL ANDTHAT WE CAN'T JUSTLET THAT GO."===BUTT===LARRY SCOTT.

"I'M NOTEXAGGERATING - IHAVE MY OWNCHILDREN..

AS APARENT .THERE ARENIGHTS WHERE THEYARE CRYING -BECAUSE OF WHATTHEY AREEXPERIENCING."AS DOMINGUEZGUIDES HER TEN YEAROLD SON THROUGHHIS CLASS WORKDURING REMOTELEARNING - SHE'S ISCRITICAL OF TOOMUCH TECHNOLOGY."WE DON'T WANT OURCHILDREN ON SCREENSALL THE TIME."A PETITION ONCHANGE-DOT-ORGAGAINST MAKINGVIRTUAL EDUCATIONHAS QUICKLY RAMPEDUP SUPPORT- NOWNEARING WELL OVER15-THOUSANDSIGNATURES.IN BUFFALO, EILEENBUCKLEY, 7 EWN.