C1 3 b13 41n-b-c's montezz allen has more on that ... next in sports ... welcome back.

The mercer the mercer girls basketball team has landed another straight-up baller from the class of 2021 and trust me she's an absolute star in the making junior guard erin houpt, out of danville high school in illinois, announced on twitter that she's committed to the lady bears erin averaged over 24 points, 5.7 rebounds and nearly 3 assists her junior year ... and let me tell you wait until you see her highlights