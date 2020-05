Bodies Of Military Helicopter Crash Victims Return To Canada Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:35s - Published 2 hours ago Bodies Of Military Helicopter Crash Victims Return To Canada A ramp ceremony for 6 service members in the Canadian Armed Forced who killed in a helicopter crash was held Wednesday, May 6th.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured in emotional ramp ceremony A nation already struggling with the emotions of a pandemic lockdown, a horrific plane crash in Iran...

CP24 - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this