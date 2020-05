Nurses Ask Public To Honor Them By Social Distancing On National Nurses Day Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:38s - Published 27 minutes ago Nurses Ask Public To Honor Them By Social Distancing On National Nurses Day The Massachusetts Nurses Association asked people to continue following social distancing guidelines. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. 0

