Trump: Coronavirus Is An Attack, 'Worse Than Pearl Harbor And 9/11'

Donald Trump on Wednesday said coronavirus has been worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

"This is really the worst attack we've ever had.

This is worse than Pearl Harbor.

This is worse than the World Trade Center.

There's never been an attack like this." Trump blamed China, where COVID-19 originated, for the virus reports Business Insider.

Trump spent weeks downplaying the threat of the novel coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak.

Trump and his cabinet told Americans everything was "under control" and the virus would "disappear".

He simultaneously ignored a slew of urgent warnings from medical experts and officials.

This resulted in at least tens of thousands and left 30 million unemployed over the last 2 months.