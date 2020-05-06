Global  

A Judge Orders New York State To Hold Its Presidential Primary

New York cancelled its Democratic presidential primary scheduled for Jun 23.

New York District Judge Analisa Torres then ordered that the state hold its presidential primary.

According to Business Insider, she also said the primary must include all 10 presidential candidates.

The response comes after Andrew Yang and other New Yorkers planning to attend as delegates sued.

While other states have postponed their primaries because of the coronavirus pandemic, New York is the only one to try and cancel it.

