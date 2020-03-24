Two South Vermillion groups team up for free hot dog lunch for students

It's a great day to be outside..

And serve others that's exactly what one of our local football teams did today.

"south vermillion high school players"..

Teamed-up..

To give out lunch this afternoon.

They hosted "a hot dog drive thru".

"students" and "teachers" drove-up "for free food".

////// ////// it's awesome.

Besides seeing them on zoom, it's awesome to see kids coming through the line, it's pretty cool.

We're excited to see them and we're very anxious to get back to normal, like everybody is, and hopefully that's gonna happen soon.

////// "the drive thru" is the start "of several teacher appreciation week events".

"tomorrow"..

"a principal" with the south vermillion school corporation..

Will be cooking "pulled pork" for staff.