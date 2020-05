Lockdown to be relaxed on Monday Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:14s - Published 6 minutes ago Lockdown to be relaxed on Monday Boris Johnson has said some social distancing measures will be lifted next week as he set a new testing target of 200,000 per day.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 2 Chainz Feeds Homeless Instead of Reopening Atlanta Restaurants 2 Chainz is looking out for his community ... by feeding the homeless instead of reopening his...

TMZ.com - Published 1 week ago



Oil Producers Insist On 'No Zero Price' Contracts Following the unprecedented market carnage that saw US benchmark prices drop below zero last week,...

OilPrice.com - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this