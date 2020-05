Salons, Barber Shops Still Being Cautious As Reopenings Begin Friday Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:50s - Published now Salons, Barber Shops Still Being Cautious As Reopenings Begin Friday Despite being able to reopen Friday, businesses like salons and barber shops are being cautious about customer demand to follow social distancing guidelines.

