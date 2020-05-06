WeSeeYouKSHB: KC-area organization helps families facing pediatric cancer during COVID-19

THIS PANDEMIC ISDIFFICULT FOR FAMILIES.AN ORGANIZATION INOUR AREA FOCUSESSPECIFICALLY ON HELPINGFAMILIES WHO HAVECHILDREN WITH CANCER.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORDAISHA JONES TELLS USABOUT THE ::: --SUPPORTING KIDSFOUNDATION IN THIS "WESEE YOU K-S-H-B" REPORT."Over 10 years ago, a group offriends and neighbors inLenexa joined together tocreate the Supporting KidsFoundation.The volunteer organizationfocuses on supporting familiesfinancially who are battlingpediatric cancer.They have given 1 point 8million dollars to over 500families throughout kansascity.This year alone they havegiven 170 thousand dollars toover 50 families.I spoke to the president ofsupporting kids foundation,Brian Hoban who tells me thatthey haven't been getting verymany requests from familiesduring the pandemic and theywant to let families facing thisdifficult time; they are hereforyou.Brian Hoban-President ofSupportingKids Foundation<we have resources andmoney to give, so our hope isto share the word to letfamilies know who are battlingpediatric cancer, we want toassist before there's anemergency