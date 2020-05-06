#WeSeeYouKSHB: KC-area organization helps families facing pediatric cancer during COVID-19 Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:42s - Published 1 hour ago #WeSeeYouKSHB: KC-area organization helps families facing pediatric cancer during COVID-19 An organization in the Kansas City area focuses specifically on helping families who have children with cancer. It wants to spread the word that it is still there for families in need despite the pandemic. 0

Over 10 years ago, a group of friends and neighbors in Lenexa joined together to create the Supporting Kids Foundation. The volunteer organization focuses on supporting families financially who are battling pediatric cancer. They have given 1.8 million dollars to over 500 families throughout Kansas City. This year alone they have given 170 thousand dollars to over 50 families. Brian Hoban, President of Supporting Kids Foundation, says they haven't been getting very many requests from families during the pandemic and they want to let families facing this difficult time know they are here for them. "We have resources and money to give, so our hope is to share the word to let families know who are battling pediatric cancer, we want to assist before there's an emergency."





