Trump Accuses Democrats Of Wanting To See Him Fail With Coronavirus Response

President Donald Trump said Democrats want his coronavirus response to fail “so they can win the election.” During a visit at a face-mask factory in Arizona, Trump said he will wind down on the White House coronavirus task force.

According to Reuters, he said the shift will focus on the aftermath of the outbreak.

Trump said: “We can’t keep our country closed for the next five years.” He said even when the group is dismantled, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx will remain as advisers.