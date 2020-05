Expect to wait a couple hours for CenturyLink coronavirus testing site Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:36s - Published 11 hours ago Expect to wait a couple hours for CenturyLink coronavirus testing site Heads up! There's a two-hour processing time from the entrance to the final testing tent. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Expect to wait a couple hours for CenturyLink coronavirus testing site TESTING LAB... WILL TRAVEL THESTATE TO DO RAPID TESTING ATLONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES.ANOTHER DAY OF TESTING ATCENTURY LINK STADIUM... WHERETHE TWINS HOLD THEIR SPRINGTRAINING.THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKED LIKETODAY.LEE COUNTY SAYS WAIT TIMES ARESIGNIFICANTLY LESS BYMID-MORNING.IT’S A TWO-HOUR PROCESSING TIMEFROM THE GATE TO THE FINAL TESTTENT.WE WANT YOU TO KNOW IT’S *NOT ASITE FOR ANTIBODY TESTING.YOU HAVE TO BE AT LEAST 18 YEARSOLD, HAVE A VALID PHOTO I-D, ANDYOUR FACE COVERED.STAY IN YOUR CAR, AND DON’T ROLLTHE WINDOW DOWN UNTIL A WORKER





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. DeSantis says Hard Rock Stadium testing site will administer antibody testing



The governor says the tests will reveal if a patient has had the virus in the past. The results are available within a fifteen minute time frame. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:46 Published 12 hours ago Additional testing sites open



Additional testing sites for the Coronavirus are opening today. The sites are free and you do not need a doctors order. The Lehigh Acre site is by appointment only and. you must be displaying symptoms.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago