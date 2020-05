Baseball this summer at all in our area.

The new york collegiate baseball league and perfect game collegiate baseball league both announced their decisions to cancel their 2020 seasons.

The n-y-c-b-l houses the rome generals and sherrill silversmiths while the p-g-c-b-l contains the mohawk valley diamond dawgs - utica blue sox - adirondack trail blazers and oneonta outlaws in our area.

Both leagues said the decision was made based on the health and safety of all involved and that they plan to return in