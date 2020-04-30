Governor Reeves wants to open up more of the economy

Global  

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Governor Tate Reeves is once again urging Mississippians to stay home to help fight the spread of the coronavirus following another day of increased deaths in the state.

588.- - governor tate reeves once again- urging mississippians to- stay home to help fight the - spread of the coronavirus,- following another day of- increased deaths in the state.- reeves stressed in his press- conference this afternoon that- it is not time for the state to- go back to a full normalcy.

- the governor has pushed back th- tax deadline until july 15th- which was originally delayed- until may.- he also said he will open up- more of the economy to help - those sufferring businesses.- - "we cannot allow the curse to b worse - than this disease.

200 thousand- mississippians are out of - work..... we also - have an economic crisis in this- state."

- - - one thing reeves stressed that- none of the orders directly - affects churches.

- he says the government has not- shut down churches but- asks pastors to be smart and to- be




