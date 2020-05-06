Healthcare facilities celebrate National Nurses Day

Assisted living facilities -- going above and beyond -- showing gratitude for the heart and soul of their programs. marking a very special -- national nurse day.

44news reporter marisa patwa has more.

From baskets full of snacks and swag bags -- healthcare facilities are making sure their nurses feel extra special during national nurses day.

"we always want them to feel like that.

Even not during the pandemic but especially now -- everybody's working so hard.

We've done amazing here.

All the nurses in the building have taken on huge roles -- above and beyond their nursing roles."

That includes being the connection between them and their families at home.

"so we kind of have to be their family, their coach.

Their nurse and you know all at the same time cleaning and keeping everything nice."

Organizations have even been dropping off treats to nurses in appreciation.

Charley's delivered free pies to deaconess and st.

Vincent on wednesday.

It seems food is the number one gift.

"we had a cinco de mayo feast for our entire staff.

Cus we all work really hard here.

We have passed out special bags to the nurses with cups in them.

And last friday i passed out nursing t- shirts."

The love and support for local nurses is evident.

My nurses have came in extra.

They've picked up extra shifts.

They're very prepared.

And they're wanting to work.

And they're taking extra pride in their jobs and i'm proud of every one of them.

Marisa patwa 44news.

