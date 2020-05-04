Restaurants Accused of Breaking Health Order During Cinco de Mayo

New at five... take a look at these pictures... people on social media claim they show two restaurants breaking the current health order by letting customers eat, drink and celebrate cinco de mayo.

Neither restaurant-- wanted to talk about the pictures - but mayor tommy battle sure did.

Tommy battle, mayor of huntsville"we had a blip yesterday.

Cinco de mayo might have been a reason for the blip."

Mayor tommy battle said plenty of people sent his office these pictures on facebook.

He said it appears the restaurants might have violated the health order..

Tommy battle, mayor of huntsville "you can't make a case out of a picture.it's pretty clear we have some education to do on those people to make sure they don't do that, and that is not allowed.

You cannot eat on premise.

You cannot serve on premise right now."

Martin bar and bistro and the furniture factory didn't want to talk about the photos and wouldn't confirm if they're from tuesday night.

Huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers said if the photos are recent, he's worried one customer with coronavirus at furniture factory or martin bar and bistro, could lead to a problem.

David spillers, huntsville hospital ceo "where there is 1 sick person they could infect 4 or 5 who can easily go back and infect 4 or 5 more, and all of a sudden, we've got a real issue on our hands."

Battle's message to both restaurants and anyone thinking about breaking the health order is clear.

Tommy battle, mayor of huntsville"it is serious because it almost gets down to a selfish end of it.

You say i'm going to do what i'm going to do but, i'm not worried about anyone else."

Butt with tommy battle, mayor of huntsville "don't.

And i think that's a real simple answer to them.

Do not follow that example, if so you will have somebody come talk to you.

" the police department said officers talked with both restaurants today.

The mayor said he's working with police and the city attorney to educate businesses about the health order..

The current safer at home order limits restaurants to only provide take out orders.

It also limits non-work related gatherings to groups of 10 people or less.

That group must also be able to practice