Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson End Their Relationship

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson ended their relationship after nearly two years of dating.

People broke the news citing an unnamed source who said the couple “always had their ups and downs.” The source then said the supermodel is spending quarantine with her friends Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.

According to the HuffPost, the couple confirmed their relationship in June 2019 almost a year after they were first spotted kissing.

The two have been nearly inseparable, moving in together and attending several fashion shows together.

