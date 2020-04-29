Global  

Intrigo Dear Agnes movie clip - Get a life of your own - Plot synopsis: From bestselling author Hakan Nesser and the director of The Girl Who Played with Fire comes this intense thriller about good friends and evil deeds.

With the death of her husband, Agnes (Carla Juri, Blade Runner 2049) is desperate for money.

Then she runs into her old friend Henny (Gemma Chan, Captain Marvel), who is enraged at her unfaithful spouse, Peter (Jamie Sives, "Chernobyl").

Henny makes Agnes a shocking offer - enough cash to live a better life, if she will murder Peter - leading to an explosive, unforgettable climax.

Director Daniel Alfredson Actors Carla Juri, Gemma Chan, Jamie Sives, Cal MacAninch, John Sessions Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 40 minutes

