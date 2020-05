Kate Beckinsale Meets Expectations Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 hours ago She has her own opinions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Kate Beckinsale slams 'ridiculous' expectations for women



Kate Beckinsale slams 'ridiculous' expectations for women Kate thinks it is "ridiculous" how it can feel "like a little bit of a political act" for a woman over 32 to be having fun. In an interview.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:55 Published 10 hours ago