GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 6, 2020 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:40s - Published now GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 6, 2020 The latest hospital data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows 790 hospital beds are currently in use - 2 fewer than reported Wednesday.

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 6, 2020 60 STAFF MEMBERS ARE DIAGNOSEDOR SUSPECTED OF HAVING THECORONAVIRUS AND ONE EMPLOYEE HASDIED.Anne: TO THE LATEST STATEWIDENUMBERS ON THE VIRUS HERE INCOLORADO RIGHT NOW, 17,830PEOPLE HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITHCOVID-19 SINCE THE BEGINNING OFTHE PANDEMIC.921 PEOPLE HAVE PASSED AWAY.NEARLY 3,000 PATIENTS HAVE BEENADMITTED TO THE HOSPITAL FORTREATMENT.MANY OF THE PATIENTS HAVERECOVERED.THIS GRAPH SHOWS THE NUMBER OFHOSPITAL BEDS IN YOUR STATE INUSE RIGHT NOW BY PATIENTSFIGHTING THE VIRUS.THIS IS THE CURVE STAYING ATHOME HAS HELPED US FLATTEN.WE ARE DOING A GREAT JOB.WE HAVE SEEN A STEADY DECREASEIN PATIENTS FOR ABOUT A WEEK







