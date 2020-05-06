Protesting migrant workers in Visakhapatnam demand salary for April month amid lockdown

In wake of coronavirus pandemic, large number of migrant workers staged protest in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on May 06 demanding salary for the April month.

They also demanded to go back to their native places.

Protesters were also seen holding placards.

"We work at HPCL refinery.

No one from LandT came to see us in lockdown.

1 staff came and arranged food but now there's no food," a migrant worker said.