Morgue worker buys a daffodil for each body bag Video Credit: The New York Times - Published 26 minutes ago Morgue worker buys a daffodil for each body bag Tanisha Brunson-Malone is a forensic technician at the Hackensack University Medical Center’s morgue in New Jersey. She performs autopsies and oversees funeral home pickups of patients who have died. A few days a week, she buys yellow daffodils or yellow carnations and places them atop each new body bag. 0

