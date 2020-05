Thank you Nurses! Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published 16 minutes ago Thank you nurses on this National Nurses Day!

Thank you Nurses! IMPORTANT THE WORK OF NURSESIS.WE SHOULD TAKE SOME TIME TORECOGNIZE THEIR LIFE-SAVINGDEDICATION EVERYDAY -- BUTESPECIALLY TODAY ON NATIONALNURSES DAY!THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ISSHINING A SPECIAL SPOTLIGHT ONHOW NURSES PUT THEIR LIVES ONTHE LINE EVERY DAY TO HELPOTHERS.THEY HAVE TAKEN STRONGERLEADERSHIP ROLES IN RECENTDECADES...NOW HANDLING MANYRESPONSIBILITIES THAT USED TOBE RESERVED FOR PHYSICIANS.TODAY AS A THANK YOU, THEHOWARD HUGHES CORPORATIONDONATED 500 CUPCAKES - ALONGWITH SOME LAS VEGAS AVIATORSSWAG TO NURSES ON THE FRONTLINE.AND TONIGHT, THE VENETIONRESORT AND THE SANDS EXPO WILLTURN BLUE TO HONOR THE WORKTHEY DO.







