The 100 Season 7
The 100 Season 7 - Promo trailer HD - Final Season - Plot synopsis: Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods.
Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.
Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#701).
Original airdate 5/20/2020.