LCC launches environmental services aide program

Leader at lane community college are trying to get the word out about a new program to help people learn how to clean and disinfect health care facilities.

The 18 hour online course that trains people as environmental services aides starts monday.

It will cover a number of topics.

Including cleaning versus disinfection, using ppe and more.

Right now it's in a pilot stage with experts reviewing the materials.

They put the program together in just over 4 weeks.

They say the quick turnaround has left enrollment not looking impressive.

But, grads will likely be able to use their skills in the travel sector... as well as restaurants and hotels.

Is this restaurant is this hotel is it disinfected, are they ready for us?

And these kinds of folks coming out that training will be ready to help in that regard too.

The class is 229 dollars, but leaders at l-c-c say they're working to make scholarships available.

New classes will start every