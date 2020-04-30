Inmate at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution speaks out

Public health officials are trying to get a grip on the outbreak at the shutter creek correctional insititute in north bend& now that theres 27 confirmed cases at the facilty.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza spoke with one of the inmates about why he feels theye not getting the protection they deserve trt: 1:42 00:00 take lower for the inmates at shutter creek, fear is a part of their everyday lives.

Matt phoner: it super hard.

There no solution to this.

There so many people&in such a small place?

Matthew, a prisoner at shutter creek who left out his last name due to confidentiality reasons, says he hasn't shown any symptoms of coronavirus.

But he feels like he has it, because of how hard it is to protect yourself inside the facility.?they took all our rights.

We don see the sun.

Wee trapped inside a 45 foot by 100 foot flat with 100 people in it.

You can social distance?

Public health officials acknowledge how hard social distancing is for these inmates.

00:38 brian leon, public health epidemiologist, coos health and wellness:?in any type of situation where there are a lot of people where people are packed closely together for a long period of time, it presents a lot of unique challenges?

But leon says the prison is isolating exposed inmates... and strategically transferring those who test positive to other correctional facilities.

00:54 evita: public health officials say transferring inmates who test positive is key...so they can treat them all in one place to avoid further spread.

But, matt tells me he feels like it making the situation worse?

He says some prisoners are afraid to take the test& for fear of getting thrown in solitary confinement after testing positive and getting transferred.?youe sick and hurting and your family is worried about you and youe not able to give them any piece of mind that youe ok?

Leon says public health and the prison are doing everything they can to keep the inmates safe.

But matt disagrees.?they brought the virus in here and people are just getting punished for it, on top of being sick?

He says they should to listen to the inmates needs directly.

In north bend, evita garza kezi 9