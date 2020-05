Students worry about how returning to school will look like Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:39s - Published 43 minutes ago Students worry about how returning to school will look like Some students worry about how returning to school will look like, and how they will stay safe. 0

Katie: ARIZONA STUDENTS COULD BE GOING BACK TO SCHOOL IN A FEW MONTHS NOW AS A TASK FORCE WORKS CLOSELY WITH THE ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO TRY TO CREATE A RE-OPENING PLAN, BUT ARE STUDENTS READY TO RETURN? AS PART OF THE REBOUND ARIZONA, THIS INVESTIGATOR SPOKE TO AN EIGHTH GRADER ABOUT WHAT HE HOPES THIS PLAN WOULD LOOK LIKE.





