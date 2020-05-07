How your emotions change the shape of your heart | Sandeep Jauhar
"A record of our emotional life is written on our hearts," says cardiologist and author Sandeep Jauhar.
In a stunning talk, he explores the mysterious ways our emotions impact the health of our hearts -- causing them to change shape in response to grief or fear, to literally break in response to emotional heartbreak -- and calls for a shift in how we care for our most vital organ.